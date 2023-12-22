South Park: Snow Day has finally announced its release date and THQ Nordic has also revealed what the collector's edition of this next game in the animated franchise will look like.

The creators of South Park: The Stick of Truth, South Park: The Dangerous Rear and South Park: Phone Destroyer are back on track on March 26, 2024 with its new delivery, the expected South Park: Snow Day.

THQ Nordic, publisher of the project, has already revealed that long-awaited release date that marks the arrival of South Park: Snow Day to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC. Apart from that, the editions of the game have also been revealed.

The editions of South Park: Snow Day

THQ has indicated that the price of the standard edition of the game will be 29.99 euros. Although South Park: Snow Day will also have a Digital Deluxe Edition for 49.99 euros that offers several cosmetic packs and extra content.

Lastly, the game will offer a collector's edition of 219.99 euros which has all this content: Cartman the Wizard's Snow Globe, soundtrack, six tarot cards, hat and a talking toilet paper holder.

Without a doubt, the Cartman toilet paper holder It is one of the most surreal articles we have seen. Surely more than one collector will fall for it… This could only happen with South Park, really.

South Park: Snow Day brings us the cooperative formula with up to three players to wreak havoc again in 3D while we get weapons, skills and powers to get out of any situation successfully. If you want to know more about this new adventure, here is the synopsis:

Join Cartman, Stan, Kyle and Kenny in all their three-dimensional splendor as they celebrate childhood's most magical day: a snow day! A massive blizzard has wreaked havoc on South Park, and more importantly, school has been cancelled.

You already know it, South Park: Snow Day arrives on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC on March 26, 2024 willing to offer more mischief as only this saga knows how to do. What did you think of the previous games?