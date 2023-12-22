It was last August when it was announced South Park: Snow Day!, a new proposal based on the popular television series. During the last few months, different news about the project was shared and, now, its launch date has just been shared.

Cartman returns with a new South Park title

If you haven't heard about this game, let us tell you that its responsible are the members of Question Games and THQ Nordic, who want to offer the first installment of the series in 3D, which looks impressive.

South Park: Snow Day had been confirmed to arrive on consoles and PC in 2024, but without a specific date. The good news is that its developers have just confirmed that the game will be released on March 26.

Here you can see its trailer:

As you could see, South Park: Snow Day! is a few months away and promises to become one of the best 4-player cooperative games, where you must reunite with Eric, Stan, Kyle and Kenny to enjoy the most magical day in any child's life: a snowy day, all This while they travel through the different areas of South Park in a quest to save the world and enjoy a day without classes.

The game will have a collector's edition

In addition to the release date of the title, its managers confirmed that a collector's edition will be released. Here's what it will include:

A copy of the game 6 tarot cards Grand Wizard Cartman knit hat Grand Wizard Cartman talking toilet roll holder Grand Wizard Cartman snow glove Original soundtrack

Here you can see it in detail:

South Park: Snow Day! It will arrive next March 26 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Will you give this South Park game a chance?

