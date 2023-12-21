We bring you a lot of news about this Nintendo Switch game. It was announced just a few minutes ago by its developers. We already know that South Park: Snow Day! It will arrive on the hybrid console in 2024 and now we have a specific date and more details.

It looks like it will be released next March 26, 2023. Additionally, it can be purchased at a physical collector's edition which includes the following:

A boxed copy of the game 6 tarot cards Grand Wizard Cartman knit hat Grand Wizard Cartman talking toilet paper holder Grand Wizard Cartman snow glove Original soundtrack

We also leave you with the trailer for this edition and another additional trailer for the game:

South Park: Snow Day! It is the best cooperative game for four players in 3D. Join Cartman, Stan, Kyle and Kenny, in three-dimensional glory, to celebrate the most magical day in any child's life: a snow day! Grab up to three friends and make your way through the snow-covered streets of South Park on a quest to save the world and enjoy a day off from school.

What do you think of this South Park game? We read you in the comments!

Via.