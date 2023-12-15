“We announced our commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050,” said South Korea’s Deputy Minister of Climate Change, Hyun Jin Kim.

The following are the highlights of Hyun Jin Kim’s interview with “Sky News Arabia”:

We aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in 2030. We will reduce emissions by 40 percent by 2030. We must invest in technology to achieve carbon neutrality. We support international cooperation on carbon neutrality, and make a financial contribution to the Green Climate Fund. The private sector is a major force in driving carbon neutrality efforts. We have developed 10 green technologies, including renewable energy and electric cars, and seek to share the technology with developing countries. Our country and the UAE have enormous technological potential, and were greatly influenced by the UAE's leadership of the COP28 conference. We have industries with very high emissions. More than 30 percent of GDP comes from manufacturing. During the conference, we mobilized more than $400 million for the Damage and Loss Fund.