If you travel to Seoul and enter a traditional cuisine restaurant, you may find boshintang on the menu, a soup prepared with stewed meat, spices and vegetables that is very popular during the hottest months. For some time now, however, this peculiar soupy stew has ceased to be a simple remedy against the heat of the heat, an effective invigorator – as some South Koreans maintain – and a traditional dish, but has become the epicenter of a bitter political debate that keeps legislators at odds. ranchers and animal activists of the country.

The reason: that stewed meat you see floating in the boshintang bowl is not beef, chicken, pork, duck, or rabbit… No, it’s dog.

From good friend to best delicacy. His loyalty, intelligence and character have earned dogs the title of “man’s best friend.” In part of Asia, however, there are those who more appreciate another of the qualities of these animals, a much more earthly one: the flavor of their meat. Although in Europe the idea may not be too appetizing, there are countries where they are considered a delicacy.

Human Society International (HSI), an association that monitors the conditions received by pet and farm animals, recalls that the dog meat trade is widespread in China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos and India. , as well as in certain African countries, such as Ghana, Cameroon or the Congo. When addressing the situation of these animals condemned for consumption, however, he highlights the “appalling conditions” they face in a specific nation, one in which, he assures, they are raised “intensively”: South Korea.

Turning off the stove. There, in South Korea, boshingtang and the consumption of nureongi, a Spitz-type dog, are more or less popular. And there has been an intense debate about the sale of this meat in which ethical, cultural and economic arguments are mixed. The authorities have been studying the possibility of banning its consumption for some time and in 2021 the then president, Moon Jaen-in, even announced a working group that would work on the measure. It is now, however, during the mandate of the conservative Yoon Suk Yeol, when the discussion seems about to be settled definitively. At least at the legislative and political level.

Your government has proposed banning the consumption of these animals. And he has already moved to achieve it. In fact, the work is so advanced that Jaen-in and his team hope to launch the new regulations shortly. “We plan to enact a Special Law to ban dog meat within this year with the purpose of addressing the problem as soon as possible,” Yu Eui-dong, of the ruling party, announced a few days ago after a meeting with technicians from the Ministry of Agriculture. and representatives of animal groups. The veto would become effective in three years, so if the rule is approved in December it would come into force in 2027.

Neither fast, nor calm, nor simple. That the debate has been on the table for so many years gives an idea of ​​how complicated it is. Not so much because of the division of opinions in South Korean society but because of what is at stake. Last year, the research company Gallup Korea published a survey showing that nearly two-thirds of respondents (64%) were against eating dog meat and—even more eloquently—that only 8% admitted to having tried it at all. over the previous 12 months. The data is interesting both for its volume and for the trend it reflects: in 2015, that same percentage reached 27%.

Another indicator of where the debate is at is that the main opposition party is collaborating on laws that will ban the consumption of dog meat. This is reflected by the South China Morning Post (SCMP), which speaks, of course, of differences between both formations: while the conservatives want maximum sentences of five years in prison and fines of $38,000 for those who break the rule, the Democratic Party of Korea reduces punishments to three years in prison and fines of 23,000. “There is support and consensus both in the country and abroad, as well as from the opposition party,” an official assures Reuters.









¿Total consensus? No. The measure has been met with direct rejection by those who make a living from raising dogs for consumption, ranchers who see their way of life threatened and denounce that the future law will limit the freedom of South Koreans to decide how and what they feed themselves. . Although the Government proposes to make the change more bearable with a grace period of three years and has committed to giving “total support” to the businesses harmed by complying with the new measures, the ranchers assure that it will be difficult for them to get their activity back on track.

“If I have to close, with my current financial situation, there is no answer to what I can do,” Lee Kyeong-sig told Reuters from a farm with 1,100 dogs located on the outskirts of Seoul. He personally has been dedicated to the business for 12 years and the Executive’s initiative seems “sudden.” Others, like Nam Sung-gue, a restaurant owner who has been serving boshintang for three decades, believe that the veto would be unfair and “take away freedom” from his customers. Given that dishes like this seem less popular every day in South Korea, there are those who directly advocate letting the sector continue for a few more decades, as long as there is still a demand that comes mainly from consumers over 50 years old.

Two million dogs. If there is a voice that has stood out in the rejection of the law, it is that of Joo Young-bong, head of the Korean Dog Meat Producers Association. In the middle of the debate, already warned that if the rule goes ahead, Seoul could face a serious problem. The reason? The group is willing to make its displeasure clear in a big way, releasing hundreds of thousands of dogs in different neighborhoods of the capital. Young-bong even talks about several million.

“We are so outraged that we are talking about releasing two million dogs that we are breeding near the presidential office, the house of the Minister of Agriculture and the offices of the legislators who have presented the bills,” warns the spokesman for the breeders, and claims: “Eating dog meat cannot be a crime like drug trafficking or prostitution.”

The size of the industry. The figure may be surprising, but it gives an idea of ​​the size of the sector. Although Gallup Korea’s tables show that dog meat consumption is far from being the majority in the country, its demand still supports a good number of businesses. SCMP assures that government statistics speak of 1,150 farms, 34 slaughterhouses, 219 distributors and 1,600 restaurants that work with this type of product, but Young-bong questions the figures and assures that only a small percentage of the farms responded to the survey.

The sector actually speaks of much higher figures, with 3,500 farms and 3,000 restaurants facing closure. “The transition from our lifelong job is a difficult and unsustainable option for us, ranchers between 60 and 70 years old,” laments the spokesperson in statements reported by The Washington Post. At the opposite pole there are those who have clearly spoken out in favor of the urgency of banning dog meat. And among its main supporters is one of the country’s most prominent figures, the South Korean first lady, Keon-hee.

Featured Image: Korean K9 Rescue

