The US, China, Taiwan, the Netherlands and Japan have been attracting attention in the field of the semiconductor industry for months, but there is another extraordinarily relevant actor that the media often overlooks: South Korea. Samsung has enormous visibility because it fights with Intel to establish itself as the second most relevant integrated circuit manufacturer in the sector (at the moment TSMC remains intractable in the first position), but South Korea is much more than Samsung.

Yoon Suk Yeol, the president of this Asian country, is currently traveling to the Netherlands with the purpose of consolidating an alliance on integrated circuits, among other priority objectives. For South Korea, the semiconductor industry is fundamental. In fact, it is officially one of its strategic sectors along with other very important ones, such as, for example, the one dedicated to the production of OLED panels or the industry specialized in the manufacturing of batteries.

Samsung is currently competing head-to-head with the Taiwanese company TSMC to improve the per-wafer performance of its 3nm photolithography with the aim of attracting as many customers as possible. There is no doubt that this company is the crown jewel of South Korea, but this country also has other very relevant companies dedicated to semiconductors. And, curiously, they are taking advantage of the current situation of tension between China, the US and their allies.

In addition to chips, South Korea manufactures photolithography equipment

The US, the Netherlands and Japan do not allow their chip industry companies to sell cutting-edge semiconductors or cutting-edge lithography machines to their Chinese customers. However, for the moment, South Korean companies can do so. And they are filling part of the void that companies from the three countries that I mentioned in the first line of this paragraph are leaving in the Chinese market. This is confirmed by the South Korean media The Elec, which is a very reliable source for everything that has to do with integrated circuits.

Nextin is mainly dedicated to the design and manufacturing of specialized wafer inspection equipment.

One of the South Korean companies that is developing its business in China thanks to the sanctions that prevent its American, Japanese and Dutch competitors from selling in the country led by Xi Jinping is Nextin. It is mainly dedicated to the design and manufacture of specialized equipment in wafer inspectionand is already delivering its Aegis-3 machine to its Chinese customers, a third-generation inspection equipment that is, according to this manufacturer, 30% faster than its predecessor, the Aegis-2.

These machines play a fundamental role in the semiconductor manufacturing process because they are responsible for identifying the slightest defect in any of the cores housed in a wafer. Each one costs $6 million, and Nextin plans to deliver several to its Chinese customers in the coming months. However, this company also produces equipment specialized in the elimination of static electricity that coexists with extreme ultraviolet (UVE) lithography machines and the machines that are necessary for the inspection of wafers with 3D integration. There is no doubt that these are good times for Nextin.

Cover image: Nextin

More information: Reuters | The Elec

In Xataka: China’s control over graphite is so tight that South Korea only has one way out: turn to Africa