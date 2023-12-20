loading…

South Africa threatens its citizens to join the Israeli military as Zionist indiscriminate bombing of Gaza continues. Photo/REUTERS

CAPE TOWN – The South African (South African) government has threatened to prosecute its citizens who join the military Israel when Zionist indiscriminate bombing of Gaza continues.

South Africa's foreign ministry said it was deeply concerned by reports that a number of South African citizens and permanent residents had joined or were considering joining the Israeli military.

According to the ministry, anyone wishing to join the Israeli military must submit an application through a cabinet committee, and obtain ministerial approval.

“Anyone who joins the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) without the necessary permission from the NCACC (National Conventional Arms Control Committee) is breaking the law and can be prosecuted,” read the ministry statement, as quoted by Anadolu, Wednesday (20/12/2023).

“Naturalized South African citizens are threatened with having their citizenship revoked,” continued the statement from the South African Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

South African officials have issued similar warnings since October 7, when Israel launched a war against Hamas in Gaza that has so far killed nearly 20,000 Palestinians.

In November, a minister from the president's office said serving Israel or any other country South Africa banned was illegal, citing the Prohibition of Mercenary Activities Act and the Regulation of Certain Activities in States of Armed Conflict.

Black South African leaders and local civil rights movement activists have long drawn parallels between their experiences under apartheid and the condition of Palestinians today.

Human rights groups (HAM) also accuse Israel of practicing apartheid against Palestinians.

In a show of support for Palestine, members of the South African Parliament voted last month to suspend diplomatic relations with Israel, although the resolution was largely symbolic.

South Africa, also last month, referred Israel to the International Criminal Court (ICC) over alleged war crimes in Gaza. There have also been large pro-Palestinian protests in the country since October.

Under the Israeli government's “Mahal” program, the Zionist military can recruit Jews from all over the world.

Nearly all Western countries have no laws prohibiting their citizens from fighting for Israel, and a large number of dual Israeli citizens often serve in the Israeli military, either as active duty soldiers, reservists, or volunteers.

