A couple of years ago no country was considering modifying the distribution of the working day, much less reducing it. However, the forced rise of teleworking during the pandemic showed that other models were possible. The four-day work week is one of the proposals that is arousing the most interest among companies in different countries around the world.

Since 2021, various pilot tests have been carried out: South Korea, the United Kingdom, Portugal and Spain have been some of those that have completed successfully, which is joined by the first test on the African continent of which the results have just been revealed. results.

South African trial: 26 companies, 470 employees. The one in South Africa is the first test of its kind on the African continent. The researchers responsible for the pilot program have been satisfied with the good results obtained, both for employees and employers. In this first pilot project, 26 local companies have participated, adding a total of 470 employees.

The experiment has been supervised by the non-profit organization 4 Day Week Global through its local office, together with researchers from Boston College and Stellenbosch Business School, who have been in charge of monitoring productivity and employee satisfaction data throughout the entire period. the proof.

Following in the wake of tests in Europe. The model used in the South African pilot program has been the 100-80-100, in which 100% of productivity is maintained, working 80% of the usual day and maintaining 100% of the salary.

To maintain the same productivity with 20% less time, companies have undergone an optimization process in which “empty work” has been eliminated, that is, all obsolete, duplicate or ineffective processes. Among them, the drastic reduction in the number of meetings and using new tools and more efficient management software.

Once this digital transformation process has been completed, the practical phase begins and the four-hour weekly shift begins, in which employees alternate their days off, allowing the company to operate five days a week. Professor Juliet Schor of Boston College stated that: “The work reorganization strategy was successful, and performance was achieved not by speeding up tasks, which is neither sustainable nor desirable, but by optimizing them.”

Satisfied companies, more loyal employees. Once the test was completed, the researchers processed the results and reached conclusions very similar to those of the tests in the United Kingdom or Valencia: the four-day work day manages to maintain or increase productivity in some cases, and substantially improves satisfaction and loyalty to the company on the part of employees. “Employees can produce greater output in four days compared to what they would normally produce in five days,” said Tasneem Motala, senior lecturer at Stellenbosch Business School.

92% of the companies participating in the test plan to continue with this four-day workweek model, and report an increase in productivity. “The four-day week presents a rare combination of benefits for both employees and employers by improving wellbeing, productivity and work organisation,” Professor Mark Smith of Stellenbosch Business School who led the study said in a statement. investigation.

The results after the test reflect better employee retention, reducing resignations by 11%, and 9% less absenteeism. 51% of employees would demand a significant salary increase to return to the five-day week, while 13% would not return under any circumstances. Benefits reported by employees include reduced stress and fatigue, increased free time for family, and physical exercise.

Unambitious proof that there will be a second part. Unlike others, such as the one that took place in Valencia, the South African test was very unambitious. In this first test, the researchers selected companies in the business services sector (consulting, logistics, etc.), instead of opening the range to different sectors and business profiles.

As a result, the tests have been fairly homogeneous across all participating companies, but have not been able to assess the impact of the four-day work week on the rest of the population. In the Valencia test, a negative impact was seen on retail trade, but attendance at sports, leisure and primary care centers increased.

The organization has already announced that they will soon conduct a second trial in South Africa with a more varied participant base to expand the scope of the research.

In Xataka | Working five days a week is not as productive as it seems: we throw one away, according to a study

Image | Pexels (Magda Ehlers, RF._.studio)