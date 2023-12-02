Suara.com – Recently, the news that Chef Arnold Poernomo would be running for re-election emerged again. Precisely after he was deemed to have been caught in a hoax regarding the fake Curriculum Vitae (CV) belonging to the Master Chef Indonesia (MCI) Season 11 Runner Up, Kiki.

Chef Arnold himself reportedly joined the Perindo Party several months ago. Through this party, he will advance as a candidate for DPR for the East Java I electoral district which covers the city of Surabaya and Sidoarjo Regency.

The billboard also went viral again on social media. The reason he is running is because he wants to advance the tourism sector and MSMEs. Even so, this news also made Chef Arnold’s assets and sources of wealth sought.

Chef Arnold’s Treasures and Resources

It is not known how much wealth Chef Arnold has. It’s just that he got it from various sources. Starting from jobs in the culinary realm such as in restaurants or cafes. He started this career at the age of 14.

Arnold worked as a kitchen hand in charge of washing dishes and cleaning the kitchen at a cafe in Australia. Because he often saw chefs at work, his interest in cooking and becoming a chef arose.

Before becoming a chef, Arnold worked as a waiter, barista and bartender. After learning the science of cooking, he took up the career of a chef. This profession is what makes him known to many people.

Then, Chef Arnold also gained wealth by being an MCI judge for several seasons. He also receives money from endorsements via the Instagram account @arnoldpo and content on Arnold Poernomo’s YouTube channel.

Through this YouTube channel with 3.1 million subscribers, Chef Arnold is known to earn tens to hundreds of millions every month. Not only that, the source of his wealth also comes from the various culinary businesses he is involved in.

First, there is ‘Mangkokku’ which was founded together with businessman Randy Kartadinata and two of President Jokowi’s children, namely Gibran Rakabuming Raka and Kaesang Pangarep. Now, the business which was founded in 2019 already has dozens of outlets.

Furthermore, he is also reported to have opened a restaurant in Canggu called ‘Laci Bali’. According to various sources, this place has been open since 2020 and provides typical Asian food. Starting from Indonesia, Korea, to Thailand.

Chef Arnold is also known to have opened a gelato shop in Surabaya in 2016 with his wife called ‘Bebini Gelati’. It didn’t stop there, the man who was born on August 18 1988 also founded a business in Australia.

He and his younger brother, Reynold Poernomo, opened ‘KOI Dessert Bar’ in Sydney, Australia. This place has a modern style that serves pastries and premium desserts. They also offer a dining kitchen experience.

The restaurant’s success made Chef Arnold’s name listed in Forbes Asia magazine. He also founded another place in Australia called ‘Monkey’s Corner’. This restaurant serves cocktails and typical Japanese dishes.

Contributor: Xandra Junia Indriasti