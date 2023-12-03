Juve’s capital increase is also human. The Next Gen treasure, from young people from the 2001 year onwards, amounts to 200 million: exactly how much the owners put on the table to put the accounts in order. Thanks to the planning work supported by the entire supply chain, from the youth team to the first team, at the behest of Allegri and his managers. There are those who have found space in Turin, those elsewhere: the growth in the corporate value of the club’s young people is constantly growing.