The Italian production Soul Tolerance: Prologuedeveloped by Nicola Piovesan, author of Encodyais now available on PC (Steam). Set in a futuristic Tokyo, in which robots have taken control of the entire city, the work unfolds through the streets of a city that appears alive and pulsating, in a journey that transports players to a new world and with many points of contact with modernity.

In an Asimov-style story, the player will explore a world dominated by AI, coming into contact with robots of all social classes that we know very well. Humanity became extinct one hundred and thirty years ago, there is nothing left, if not the name of the cities created by men.

Previous article

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, ecco il nuovo trailer