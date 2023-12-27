Suara.com – One of the potential naturalized players for the Indonesian national team, Jay Idzes, will take the oath as an Indonesian citizen (WNI) on Thursday (28/12/2023).

Reported by ANTARA from the official PSSI website, Wednesday (27/12/2023), Jay Idzes has just arrived in Indonesia to undergo the process of taking the oath of Indonesian citizenship.

One of the potential naturalized players for the Indonesian national team, Jay Idzes, arrives at Soekarno-Hatta airport, Tangerang, Banten, Wednesday (27/12/2023). (ANTARA/HO-PSSI)

“I am very happy and enthusiastic about welcoming tomorrow. Finally I was able to complete all the processes (oath of Indonesian citizenship). “Yes, I really can't wait for tomorrow,” said Jay when he arrived at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport.

The oath-taking for Indonesian citizens will take place at the DKI Jakarta Regional Office of the Ministry of Law and Human Rights starting at 08.00 WIB. Jay Idzes is required to attend wearing a complete black suit, red tie and skullcap.

In fact, it was not only Jay Idzes who was invited to undergo the Indonesian Citizen oath ceremony, but also Nathan Tjoe-A-On. However, the 22 year old player was unable to attend because he still had matters with his club Swansea City.

In September 2023, the player whose full name is Jay Noah Idzes, who is a defender for the Italian Serie B club Venezia, met with PSSI Chairman Erick Thohir.

Idzes' naturalization process was short. At the beginning of December, Commissions III and X of the DPR RI approved their naturalization applications. A day later the DPR Plenary knocked the gavel of approval.

Jay Noah Idzes is a footballer from the Netherlands born on June 2 2000. The player is of Indonesian descent from his grandfather (his mother's father) who was born in Semarang, Central Java.

Before Jay, PSSI had completed the naturalization of several hereditary players such as Jordi Amat, Sandy Walsh, Shayne Pattynama, Rafael Struick, Ivar Jenner and Justin Hubner.