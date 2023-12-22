Sony has always innovated its technological park, offering the public different solutions even for the same product, be it PlayStation controllers with different colors or functions, consoles with more or less memory depending on needs, and headphones of every kind: the INZONE H5 they do not go beyond this discussion, fitting into a phase of the media market where there is a lot of substance, perhaps to the detriment of an “elaborate” aesthetic. Let's find out about them in this review.

Minimalist design

The INZONE H5 are wireless headphones with a built-in visible microphone. To the touch they appear with the same plastic that characterized the controller DualSense by Sony, present on the market for three years together with PlayStation 5. On the left pavilion, located on the back, there is the classic volume regulator with the knurled wheel, while a little further down we find the space to insert the cable USB Type-C which allows a fast battery charging.

The right pavilion has two buttons that allow us to choose which channel to favor: gaming or chat. The upper headband is covered on the outside in the same plastic that the earcups are made of: smooth to the touch and well madeinside the same plastic reaches up to half and then blends with a synthetic leather covering that contains the soft cushion.

Included in the box we find the charging cable and the USB Type-A antenna to connect the headphones to a PC, for example and a cable from 3,5mm to allow the INZONE H5 to connect wired way to a device that doesn't have a way to connect wirelessly (this effectively turns it into a regular wired headphone, which is an extra feature after all).

The general design of the INZONE H5, with slits placed before the arch on the pavilions, is deliberately inspired by PlayStation 5, in order to breathe a “family feeling” That leaves no room for errors of evaluation: this headset wants to be an ally on the playing field, but not only.

Uncommon functions

INZONE H5 has aIntegrated Artificial Intelligencecapable of analyzing the sounds that enter the bidirectional microphone, and filtering all background noise, making the voice of the person speaking tremendously clear, almost as if it were inside an empty room. By lifting the microphone you can mute it on the fly, so if you have to deal with an interlocutor external to the game or dialogue session, you won't have to go crazy looking for external keys or similar: you will raise the microphone stand to mute, and lower it again to return to the party.

Sony's choice to produce a lightweight object is excellent: the headphones weigh only 260 grams and they have one drums that can last up to 28 hours. “What if they download while I'm playing or when I want to start a game?” Well the answer is simple: 10 minute connection with the USB Type-C cable allow 3 hours of playback and I continue playing. Basically just enough time to make a coffee, and you will play without problems.

Since it is a product “Perfect for PlayStation 5“ (wording introduced last year by the company to highlight how close the “branded” product is to gaming, be it a TV, a Soundbar or headphones) the 3D audio functions, which have characterized Sony's gaming system of this generation. Using PlayStation®5's Tempest 3D AudioTech technology, it's possible experience the sound of the game in 360 degreeswhere headphones put you at the center of the action, so you understand exactly where the sounds are coming from.

There are several: which one to choose?

INZONE proposes different models of headphones, each with more or less functions: the H5 that we tested for a month are positioned at intermediate level, with H3 before them and H7, H9 closing the range ahead of them. It is clear that the choice must be weighed according to personal needs and availability of spending, but considering how much it can do H5 we feel confident in recommend it to you as the best-buy in the range.

Technically it is a more refined and less commercial product than the classic Pulse 3D headphones which are usually popular on PlayStation 5 consoles, although the general direction of Sony's INZONE line seemed to us aimed at more complex uses such as the possibility of connecting the USB antenna to the PC and therefore having a multipurpose headset for both the computer system and the home console, without forgetting that, if you needed it, you could connect the same antenna to a TV and enjoy a movies with the great audio quality of the INZONE H5.