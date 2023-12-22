Were you looking for a good pair of gaming headphones, perhaps to aesthetically match a PlayStation 5? Well, whether you are a PC or console user, Sony has an interesting proposal…

Headphones. I've tried so many in recent years that it's practically impossible to impress me anymore. Wireless, wired, open, closed, stereo, surround, even with gyroscopic positional audio. And when a new pair of headphones arrives, I always try them with that bittersweet mixture of habit and curiosity; only when a peculiarity catches my attention do my eyes shine again. This time it happened as soon as I put them on, because at first glance the Inzone H5s seem like plastic blocks in line with the aesthetics – let me reiterate, quite questionable – of the PlayStation 5. But once removed from the box, so light as to seem empty, just grab them to realize that you have a very valid product in your hands.

They weigh just 260 grams, have a rather flexible arch and are almost entirely covered in foam and fabric pads. The two earcups grip very well and, with a very quick maneuver, we can put them in the listening position: the fit with the ears is perfect; the possibility of the Inzone H5 slipping off is nil, but you don't feel any annoying pressure on the head. If ergonomics were the only say in this review, we could end it here with a solid ten. Even the design, as soon as the eye meets the eye, appears modern, pleasant and elegant in its own way.

ANATOMY OF THE INZONES H5

Sony's new headphones can work in two modes, wireless and wired. In the first case, we must rely on a proprietary USB transceiver, thanks to which it is possible to move within about ten meters from the source without losing the signal. Otherwise, the other option consists of the classic stereo jack cable, with which it is possible to connect any music source from the 80s onwards. Unfortunately Bluetooth mode is missing e The USB cable is only for charging – a rather curious choice, this – so using the Inzone H5 with phones without a jack could become a bit problematic.

There are those who have solved it with a USB type C to USB type A adapter, connecting the supplied dongle to the phone, but it doesn't seem like a very practical solution or one in favor of portability. Another note of demeritwhile we're on the subject, it's the inability to unplug the microphone: we can only turn it upwards, forcing it to silence, but we still have to carry it with us. A choice that could reduce the desire to use these headphones to listen to music in public. On the other hand, looking at the controls on the pavilions, there is absolutely nothing out of place. The USB C port and jack input are immediately below the microphone, in the left ear cup; the volume wheel is a short distance away and is incredibly easy to reach with your thumb; symmetrically, on the right pavilion, we find the power button and a command that allows you to change the balance between the game audio and that of the chat, two independent communication channels that are seen, by Windows, as two different devices output to which you can route application audio. Although at first glance it seems indifferent to use one or the other, advanced settings such as equalization and bass boost only affect the Game channel.

THE SOFTWARE

Although it is possible to use the headphones a second after they have been recognized by the operating system, Sony allows us to take advantage of their more advanced features by means of a proprietary program called Inzone Hub, freely downloadable from the company website. It allows us to change the sound equalization, the microphone incidence, the balance between the game and chat channels and, above all, to activate the 360 ​​Spatial Audio mode, with which it is possible to effectively emulate a 7.1 channel surround speaker system . The separation perceived by the ears is good, with an equally efficient rendering of positional audio.

Equalizer levels can be saved as profiles and associated directly with applications. For example, if we like to listen to a media player with full midrange frequencies but, for that game, we want full bass, just save the profiles and associate each of them with the two applications: switching from one to the other, Inzone Hub will take care of changing the equalization directly. Unfortunately, the choice of apps takes place via a system file requester, with which we will have to identify the executable we are interested in: a procedure that many users will struggle to understand, but which can be easily improved. The software also allows you to view the firmware version mounted on the headphones and transceiver but, curiously, it has no button for updating them. We therefore expect that any improvements will be distributed directly with new versions of the program.

SPATIAL AUDIO… VERY PERSONAL

The Inzone H5 headphones support a biometric surround sound equalization technology called 360 Spatial Sound very similar, in operating principle, to what Creative did with its Super X-Fi. To take advantage of it, we have to take a photo of each ear via a smartphone app and create an account on Sony's servers. Those who already have one for other reasons, for example because they have a PlayStation at home, can also associate it with the Spatial Sound profile without necessarily having to create another one. The ear photos are used to determine a tailor-made 'ideal' equalization level, with which you can get the most out of surround mode.

Unless you are terribly jealous of the shape of your hearing system, we strongly advise you to join and use this possibility, because it is really intriguing. The ear scanning procedure is quick and quite simple, just frame the face and rotate it as and when asked; a voice will guide us throughout the process with simple instructions in Italian. Unfortunately, the Inzone Hub does not provide the possibility of using the webcam integrated into the PC to do the same thing and this forces us to also have a smartphone to use it, but who knows: perhaps with an Android emulator it is still possible to overcome the obstacle.

HOW THE H5S SOUND

Factory, the Inzone H5 produce an extremely balanced sound, without excessive depth for the bass and without sharp edges for the high frequencies, but also very precise: it happened to me, listening to some songs with these headphones, to notice details in the arrangements that had previously escaped me, details not particularly emphasized which, with other reproduction systems were probably hidden by the voice or other instruments. I must say that I didn't expect it, considering that the H5s – despite costing around 150 euros – are certainly not the top of the range and represent the mainstream “gamer” solution, in theory nothing could be further from the aspirations of audiophiles. The software equalizer, in any case, works and allows you to adjust the sound according to your tastes or needs and the difference, even if it were not necessary to add it, can be felt.

By raising the bass (forgive me this old pun), noises and explosions acquire depth and, as we go up in frequencies, the sharp hits become more and more crystalline, the guitars and voices are all the rage… in short, we can enjoy the entire range of sound in all its facets, without obvious distortions at quite high volumes. The autonomy guaranteed by the internal battery is remarkable: approximately 27 hours tested in the field, after which it takes three and a half hours of connection to a USB source to fully charge. If desired, ten minutes of charging is enough to have a battery life of three hours.

IT LOOKS LIKE PS5, BUT…

Although the aesthetics and some sporadic mention on the box may appear misleading, It is important to point out that the product is mainly designed to be combined with a PC with Windows 10 or later. Sony's indications even tend towards paranoia, when they specify that dual boot configurations and those of “user-assembled systems” are not supported, but it is only to clarify the reference target (in this case: the PC on which I tested the Inzone H5 was proudly assembled by myself, and of course the headphones work great).

Perhaps they were referring to use with other operating systems, but I have personally verified that there are no compatibility problems with Linux: the H5s work correctly wirelessly with an old Ubuntu Linux 20 machine, therefore a configuration from several years ago, even if they lack the advanced functions allowed by the software. Even with the PlayStation 5 we have to be satisfied in some way: the volume and the balance between chat and game work, but no spatial audio and no sidetone for the microphone. In short, with consoles and everything outside the Windows world, we are limited to basic functions. On the other hand, on PC we can enjoy spatial audio, equalization, microphone customization and intelligent echo cancellation, as well as background noise “via AI” (whatever that actually means, but the important thing is that it works – and yes, works).

CONCLUSIONS



At this point all that remains is to promote Sony's Inzone H5 as they deserve, with a numerical rating that can summarize its strengths and weaknesses. In summary, I can say that the product wins for lightness, comfort, autonomy and overall quality of the user experience, in particular for spatial audio and noise cancellation; loses momentum, however, if we put on the other side of the scale the only basic support for the PlayStation 5, the impossibility of physically detaching the microphone, the absence – truly inexplicable, almost all other wireless headphones have it – of Bluetooth and, why not, the possibility of using the USB cable also for data, as well as for charging, a factor that forces us to occupy two ports of the PC at the same time during the operation. 149 euros are an interesting price and still in line with the characteristics of the product, but the fields in which they truly excel are weight and sound quality.

Vote: 8.2

