The French antitrust body imposes a fine of 13.5 million euros on Sony for benefiting from its dominant position in the PS4 controller market.

A few days before the end of the year, we found out that Sony will have to face a new fine. Surely you remember the infraction that the Japanese company committed in the United Kingdom, for which they will have to pay a whopping 6.27 billion dollars.

This time we traveled to France, with a much smaller penalty, which applies to the previous Sony system. Yes, this is an infringement committed during the PlayStation 4 generation.

As with Microsoft or Nintendo, for a third-party company to manufacture a licensed controller, it has to accept terms and conditions imposed by Sony.

And, according to the French authorities, Sony used its dominant position in the market to squeeze these manufacturers, or even exclude them so that their controls did not work correctly.

Therefore, Sony faces a fine of 13.5 million eurosimposed by the market regulatory body in France, known as the Autorité de la Concurrence.

The fine that Sony will have to face in France

According to Reuters, the Japanese company will have to face this sanction for abuses of power with third-party companieswho wanted to make licensed controllers for PlayStation 4.

Taking advantage of its dominant position in the market, Sony proposed abusive terms to these companies, which the French organization considers to be a monopolistic infringement.

First of all, it is indicated that, In November 2015, Sony activated a series of measures to combat PS4 controllers without an official license. This caused the controls to stop working randomly.

The French court considers that these measures were unfairbecause the conditions that Sony tried to impose on manufacturers were excessive and abusive.

It is also indicated that This caused the brand image of these companies to be affected., since its controls stopped working. This was not his fault, but rather the measures implemented by Sony PlayStation in the country.

''Sony applied the criteria on a discretionary basis, although access to the program was the only way to avoid disconnections,'' says the report from the Autorité de la Concurrence.

The only way to get approval from Sony was to join the Japanese company, since excluded any rival company when marketing controls compatibles con PS4.

As a result, Sony will face a fine of 13.5 million euros in France. At the moment, the company has not responded to the ruling, but big changes are expected in the sector for the new year 2024.