Do you prefer to play on a console or a PC? This question is still a topic of debate, since both worlds have their pros and cons. Hideaki Nishinovice president of Sony Interactive Entertainmentbelieves that consoles, specifically PlayStation 5, are better than a computer for a reason.

Find out: You can use PlayStation Plus for free for a few days thanks to a great promotion

Related video: PlayStation 5 or nothing! Sony wants you to buy their console, not play on PC!

Sony executive explains why he believes it is better to play on PS5 than on PC

Do you prefer a PC or a console to play?

During a recent interview with Nikkei Asia, Nishino was asked about the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, since the acquisition will be very important for the PC and mobile market of the technology giant.

The Sony manager believes the consoles will not lose ground because of this. From his perspective, playing in a PS5 is better in terms of accessibility and comfort regarding a PC. This is because players must invest time and money in assembling a computer, while PS5 is already ready to offer great gaming experiences.

“If you want to play PC titles with the same GPU performance and so on as PS5, you have to spend money and time building your own PC. Although doing so can be rewarding, a dedicated console allows any player to enjoy games of the same technical level right out of the box,” said the manager.

For his part, he stated that one of Sony’s goals is for people who do not play to have access to PlayStation content. To do this, they are adapting titles to various formats, such as films and television series.

Thus, he was not so concerned about the momentum of the computer and mobile market. He assured that The Last of Us series boosted sales of the franchise, which is why multimedia content is so important for Sony and PlayStation for now.

In case you missed it: Free: Sony will give away a PS5 and many months of PS Plus; that’s how easy you can win

Find more news related to PlayStation 5 at this link.

Related video: the good, the bad and the meh of the new PlayStation Plus

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente