For the most connoisseurs of sound who prefer tws type earphones, Sony can also boast of having one of the best proposals on the market, and you also have an offer at El Corte Inglés for them. The Sony WF-1000XM5 They can be yours there cheaper than in any other store at the moment, with a good discount, for 199 euros, at the best price we have seen for them to date and with free shipping included.

With a recommended price of 319.99 euros, El Corte Inglés offers them to us reduced by 100 euros from the current 299 to 199 euros and for 50 euros less than the price we find in other stores. Not in vain, it is the best price we have seen for them so far, and it also includes free shipping in time for Epiphany, or free in-store pickup.

These Sony WF-1000XM5 are one of the best options in Bluetooth headphones with noise cancellation.

They offer a compact and lightweight design, in-ear type, without temples and with silicone tips to better adapt to our ears. In fact, they come with three pairs of different sizes so that we can find the one that best fits us.

They mount 8.4 millimeter Dynamic Driver active noise cancellation in this type of headphones. In addition, they offer high resolution audio, being compatible with the dec LDAC.

For the noise cancellation function, they have three microphones per headsetand they also have touch control as well as a position sensor with which to pause or resume playback when we put them on or take them off.

They have Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and they do not lack the waterproof, in case we want to use them when we do sports and we run the risk of it raining or getting wet with sweat. Specifically, they have IPX4 certification.

Finally, comment that in the aspect of autonomy, they offer up to 8 hours of playback with noise cancellation activated, going up to 12 hours when we deactivate it. That's on the part of the headphones, because if we add the charge provided by the case we can count on 24 hours in total.

