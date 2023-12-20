Sony y PlayStation They are not going through their best moment after the leaks suffered by Insomniac Games. Despite this, the companies decided to show off PlayStation 5 sales this morning. Even Jim Ryanstill executive manager of Sony Interactive Entertainment, posted a message to thank players for all their support.

Find out: How much have PlayStation games sold on PC? Filtration reveals it

Related video: Goodbye, Jim Ryan

PlayStation 5 has already sold more than 50 million units

Sony celebrated PS5 sales

Through a statement, Sony confirmed that PlayStation 5 has already overcome the barrier of 50 million units sold worldwide. The console broke this record on December 9, so it is close to surpassing the sales rate of PlayStation 4.

According to the details, PS5 is currently only a week behind its predecessor. Because of this, the console is expected to surpass the PS4 record in the coming months and start selling even faster.

To celebrate the news, Jim Ryan posted a special message of thanks. It highlights the support they have received from the players throughout this generation and, in addition, guarantees PS5 stock for this Christmas season.

“Achieving this PS5 sales milestone is a testament to the unwavering support of the global PlayStation community and their passion for the incredible experiences created by the talented developers at PlayStation Studios and our partners.

“We are grateful to all of our players who have joined the PS5 journey so far, and we are delighted that this is the first holiday season since its launch in which we have a full supply of PS5 consoles, so that anyone who wants to get one can get it,” said the manager.

In case you missed it: “They are ahead”, Sony sees Xbox as a threat to PlayStation after purchasing Activision Blizzard

In this link you will find all the news related to PlayStation 5.

Related video: Sony confirms piracy

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente