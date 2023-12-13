Starting December 19, all of these titles will be playable on PS5 and PS4, but only if you are subscribed to PlayStation Plus Extra/Premium.

Good news for subscribers PS Plus Extra y Premium. We are already approaching the end of this year 2023, but there was still a new wave of titles to reach the PlayStation service. And pay attention, because there are curves coming…

First of all, we remind you that 3 new free games are available with PS Plus, until next January 2, 2024. They are: LEGO 2K Drive, PowerWash Simulator y Sable.

Likewise, you can still play the November 2023 releases on PS Plus Extra and Premium, which include titles such as Dragon's Dogma, Teardown or Dead Island Riptide.

Sony has just announced the new games coming to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium. All of them They will be available from December 19 a PS5 and PS4.

Of course, we remind you that backward compatible titles can only be played with PS Plus Premiumwhich reduces the number of games available if you are only subscribed to PS Plus Extra.

December news in PS Plus Extra/Premium

In total, we talk about 20 new games for the new PS Plus tiers, which will be available starting next week. Of course, this implies that other titles will leave the PlayStation service.

These are the new games arriving that month:

GTA V (PS5/PS4) Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin (PS5/PS4) Moto GP23 (PS5/PS4) Metal: Hellsinger (PS5/PS4) Salt and Sacrifice (PS5/PS4) Moonscars (PS5/PS4) Mega Man 11 (PS4) Gigabash (PS5/PS4) Grime (PS5/PS4) Tinykin (PS5/PS4) Prodeus (PS5/PS4) Shadowrun Returns (PS5/PS4) Shadowrun: Dragonfall – Director’s Cut (PS5/PS4) Shadowrun: Hong Kong – Extended Edition (PS5/PS4) Mega Man Legacy Collection (retrocompatible) Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 (retrocompatible) Thrillville (retrocompatible, PSP) Thrillville: Off the Rails (retrocompatible, PS2) Buzz Lightyear of Star Command (retrocompatible, PS1)

Of course, the big star of the show is Grand Theft Auto Vavailable for both platforms, and which also includes GTA Online multiplayer mode.

Remember that a new update is now available for GTA Online, which includes an old acquaintance from the saga, and wild animals. It is the best opportunity to give it a go, after seeing the GTA 6 trailer.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, which has a specific mission in PS Stars, is the other bomb of the month. It is not the best in the saga, but the Team Ninja title has a special aroma.

Also keep an eye on the infernal rhythm game, Metal: Hellsinger, one of last year's hits. Besides, the PS5 version is available for free if you already have it on PS4. Salt and Sacrifice and Moto GP23 are also interesting options.

As for backward compatibility, only available with PS Plus Premiumincluding much-loved games from the Thrillville saga, the PS1 classic Buzz Lightyear, or the Mega Man compilations.

What do you think of the new PS Plus Extra and Premium games in December 2023? They will all join the service on December 19, and remember that they will remain until some time to play them at no additional cost… also on PS Portal, as well as on PS5 and PS4.