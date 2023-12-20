If we estimated the success of this generation of consoles based on total sales, Sony would be the real winner. The Japanese company announced this Wednesday that the PlayStation 5 has reached 50 million units sold. This is, without a doubt, a very important milestone for the device launched in November 2020.

But, as we know, the PS5 is not the only option on the console market. Players also have the possibility of purchasing an Xbox Series X or an Xbox Series S, two great proposals that come from Microsoft. Now, the sales of these alternatives, according to data from consulting firms, are still very far from those of Sony.

Sony sells almost twice as much as Microsoft in next-gen consoles

Here is a reality that was not a secret, but that is even more evident with Sony's announcement. The Tokyo-based company has sold almost twice as many consoles new generation. Although Microsoft has not published its sales figures for years, data from some consulting firms can help us better understand this scenario.

Combined sales of the Xbox Series at 25 million, that is, well below the PlayStation 5.





Xbox Series X/S

Depending on the perspective with which we view this data, it may be more or less fair to buy the sales figures for next-generation consoles from Microsoft and Sony. This is because companies have adopted remarkably different strategies to develop your business in the world of video games.





PlayStation 5

What do we mean by this? That the Redmond giant has focused a lot on offering an entertainment proposal that goes beyond the console and that intends to rely heavily on its Xbox Game Pass subscription services (with the option to play in the cloud). Sony has played its cards in a more conservative way.

The Japanese company continues to bet on big launches and still relies on high-profile franchises that are directly related to its gaming platform. Sony also has a subscription service equivalent to Xbox Game Pass called PlayStation Plus, although it does not provide the ability to play in the cloud without owning a console.

Images: Sony | Microsoft

