Sony Interactive Entertainment Italia is pleased to announce the partnership with Mercedes-Benz Italia, one of the most important automotive brands in the world and a leading exponent of international motorsport. The PlayStation®5 console becomes a source of inspiration for the configuration of the A-Class Vibes: a new limited edition car made in just 50 units, immediately available, exclusively online, on the Mercedes-Benz store.

All customers who finalize the purchase of the car at their trusted Mercedes-Benz dealership will receive the new PS5 Digital Edition console and a copy, in digital format, of the Gran Turismo 7 driving simulator. “Different Places, Same Vibes” accompanies the launch of Classe A Vibes, to communicate the values ​​of the partnership, which develops starting from the chromatic and emotional elements that unite the bestsellers of the two brands: Classe A Vibes, in fact, shares a design characterized by lines with PlayStation 5 modern, sinuous and futuristic and chromatic details inspired by the next generation console.

