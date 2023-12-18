At the supermarket, Benigna, after congratulating Sebas for the great job he has done with the Christmas decorations, told him that she had written a letter to Mayor Tierno Galván, expressing her anger at the stoppage of work in the neighborhood.

While they were talking, Sonsoles, who was shopping and listening to the conversation, couldn't help but offer his help to Benigna. “I am the press officer for the City Council and I communicate daily with the mayor,” he told her.

Upon reading the letter and seeing the woman's harsh adjectives, Sonsoles has committed to writing a new one formally and, personally, delivering it to Tierno Galván. A gesture that, without a doubt, has filled Manolita's best friend with joy.