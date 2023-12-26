We have been able to safely test one of the latest releases of Sonos, and once again, their performance has made us smile again. Because Sonos products have just that, a very characteristic performance that, despite having a high price, you know that you are buying a device that will last a lifetime.

The luxury sound also moves

Accustomed to setting up authentic, high-quality sound systems in living rooms where perfect calibration allows you to enjoy an entire experience, the arrival of the Sonos Move allowed us to continue bringing that sensation of quality audio without too many limitations to any corner.

The problem with the first generation of the speaker is that, in our case, we suffered problems with the integrated battery, since its capacity decreased considerably over time, forcing us to always use the speaker connected to the network.

Therefore, when we learned that the new Sonos 2 included a battery replacement system, we knew that the brand had paid a lot of attention (somehow they recognized the problems of the first generation), while at the same time they managed to take another turn in the perfection of the product. It is true that the replacement battery kit It is not particularly economical (it costs 89 euros), but at least it gives you peace of mind that there is a solution to avoid problems in the future. Of course, the good news is that this battery kit is compatible with the first generation Move, so if you have a speaker with a damaged battery, you can replace it and revive your party companion.

Aesthetically identical

Aesthetically we are looking at a speaker identical to the previous generation, so much so that it is very difficult to differentiate one from the other at a glance. The top microphone icon has been replaced by a speech bubble icon, while a horizontal slit has been included that will allow for better touch when scrolling the volume of the device.

On the back, the synchronization button has been removed, since now all you have to do is turn on the speaker and open the Sonos application for it to recognize a Sonos Move 2 nearby. A microphone cancellation switch has been included, and the Bluetooth button will still be present.

Differences Sonos Move vs Sonos Move 2

The main difference between both speakers is a very important hardware change, since the new generation of the speaker includes an additional tweeter to offer more complete stereo sound. This achieves a wider sound projection, which translates into a superior sound experience.

In addition, the battery has a higher capacity, reaching 24 hours of use. But as we have mentioned before, this battery can be included in the first generation Sonos Move.

Easy to do everything

Simply turn on the speaker and open the Sonos application so that the system recognizes the nearby speaker and we can start using it. And that is exactly when the range of options multiplies, since we can configure the activation of assistants such as Alexareceive audio through AirPlay 2 or connect an external source via line adapter USB-C.

They are IP56 certification It resists dust and high-pressure water splashes, making it a perfect ally for parties in the garden, pool, and even the beach (don't forget to wash it with fresh water to avoid corrosion). And in terms of sound quality, in case there were any doubts about its performance, an automated assistant (TruePlay) is responsible for calibrating the speaker automatically so that the sound bounces perfectly off the walls of your room.

The price to pay

At this point we are not going to discover that Sonos products have high prices, but the truth is that each and every one of their products is worth every penny it costs. On this occasion, the Sonos Move 2 was not going to be less, and with a label of 499 euros It is a product not available to everyone. But with excellent build quality and high-end sound, it is one of those products that you will have at home fighting for many years.