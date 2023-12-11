However, it would not be a sequel to Sonic Frontiers, which will have continuity in due time.

Sonic will have a 3D game in 2024, according to a rumor

Everyone knows that there is a blue hedgehog whose speed is difficult to beat. It is SEGA’s mascot and in recent years it has been unstoppable. If last year it premiered Sonic Frontiersthe first installment of the saga to introduce semi-open areas to offer a practically open world adventure, this year it was the turn of Sonic Superstars, which has managed to combine the essence of classic games with new times and cooperative multiplayer. Now, The first details of what could be the great game of 2024 emerge.

While it is true that Sonic has more projects in parallel, after the recent premiere of Sonic Dream Teamthe new 3D action and platform game of the blue hedgehog, or the imminent arrival of a series starring Knuckles before the third live-action film, It seems that the blue hedgehog’s next great adventure will be in 3D.

According to Zippo, a well-known Nintendo leaker who has also been successful in giving information about Sonic the Hedgehog in the past, SEGA plans to launch a new game during 2024. However, far from being a sequel to Sonic Frontiers, it seems that The project would be smaller and similar to titles like Sonic Colors and Sonic Generations. Another detail to take into account would be Shadow’s participation prominentlywhich would align with the character’s inclusion in the upcoming film.

The first details of the Sonic of 2024

Sonic, who has been starring in new games almost annually, would be preparing a new game the size of Sonic Lost World and Sonic Forcessince “Sonic Frontiers is a completely new branch for the series as a whole” and will have “its own follow-up in due time,” according to the leaker.

Ultimately, it seems that The new Sonic 3D game would have a formula more based on jumping and running in 3D levels but without semi-open areas. The project would be in development for new generation consoles, including the new Nintendo system, which would receive its first blue hedgehog game along with the leaked Square Enix title.

Without knowing if all this information is true, would you like Sonic to receive a new smaller installment?

