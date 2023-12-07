We have interesting news related to the long-awaited series starring Knuckles on Paramount+, since those responsible for it have just confirmed the number of episodes it will have and you better keep reading to find out.

Knuckles is ready for a new adventure

As you surely remember, it was in April of this year when it was announced that production on the series was already underway and that its story will be set shortly after the second Sonic The Hedgehog movie.

Now, it has just been revealed that the project will have a total of 6 episodes, which could be used to test its results and find out how much popularity it achieves while the next blue hedgehog movie arrives.

The series will arrive next year

It is worth mentioning that this information was found on the LinkedIn account of the series’ script supervisor, Holly Johnson, so this duration is practically confirmed.

What will this Knuckles exclusive on Paramount+ be about?

The series will be set between the events of Sonic The Hedgehog: The Movie 2 and Sonic The Hedgehog: The Movie 3, so we will see Knuckles train Wade, who will learn the “ways of the Echidna warrior.”

Best of all, Idris Elba will return to play Knuckles and actor Adam Pally will be welcomed back as Wade Whipple, all when it releases sometime in 2024.

We will remain attentive to inform you about any news related to the Knuckles series and the next Sonic The Hedgehog movie. Meanwhile, we invite you to learn other news related to the blue hedgehog at this link.

What do you expect from this production? Tell us in the comments.

