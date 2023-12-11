If you are one of the players who was not satisfied with what SEGA offered in Sonic Frontiers, we have good news for you, since a new rumor is circulating stating that the new 3D installment of the blue hedgehog will arrive next year.

As you surely know, the installment of the blue hedgehog that had an open world map was released for consoles and PC on November 8, 2022. Now, according to a well-known leaker, a new Sonic game could arrive in 2024.

The new title could be connected to the third Sonic movie

We are referring to Zippo, who used his well-known blog to share some details about what the new installment of Sonic The Hedgehog would be and even its possible release window.

According to the information shared, the next Sonic in 3D will be released in the holiday season of 2024 and will follow the style of Sonic Colors and Sonic Generations, among other titles in the franchise.

If that were not enough, Zippo claims that this game will be simpler and smaller than what was seen in Sonic Frontiers, it will bring back Shadow and will simply be focused on “running and jumping” and without open world areas, as the saga used to. .

In addition, everything would indicate that this installment of Sonic The Hedgehog will only be released on current generation consoles, including the successor to the Nintendo Switch, and is being developed by Sonic Team and the SEGA studio in Sapporo, Japan.

It is worth mentioning that this is all a rumor and we will have to wait for confirmation from SEGA, so we will be attentive to inform you of any news in this regard.

Would you like to see a new 3D Sonic game soon? Tell us in the comments.

