A lot has happened since its initial announcement, and now we bring a new that have been offered recently and is related to one of the most prominent titles. This time we are talking about Sonic Superstars! This is news that comes to us after learning that it would be launched on October 17 of this year competing with Super Mario Bros Wonder, released three days later.

Now, after knowing its FPS on Nintendo Switch, as well as a launch update and a comparison with PS5, it has been shared that the game has received a new Christmas suit for Sonic. SEGA is offering a free Christmas costume for Sonic Superstars. To unlock it, you must select Sonic in Story Mode and press left or right.

Suit up and spread cheer to the Northstar Islands this holiday season with the free Sonic Holiday Costume DLC in Sonic Superstars today! pic.twitter.com/n4ayHAKH50 — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) December 11, 2023

This suit joins the free LEGO Sonic skin and the €5 LEGO pack with various character and phase skins. The Digital Deluxe Edition also gives access to the LEGO pack, additional costumes and more exclusive content.

