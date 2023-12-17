We have good news related to Sonic Prime, the project that SEGA and Netflix have been working on. It is an animated series that has been developed by the studio of WildBrain in Vancouver and Man of Action Entertainment.

Today we have been able to find out details of the premiere of new episodes. After the first two seasons, now the date for the third: will premiere on January 11, 2024 on Netflix. This season, Sonic teams up with unexpected allies to protect the Shatterverse from Nine's evil plan.

After the first trailer of this season, we now have this new trailer:

What do you think of the news, Sonic Prime fans? We will be attentive to more details.

