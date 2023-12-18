We have good news for all Sonic the Hedgehog fans, as the release date of the third part of Sonic Prime, a Netflix series that will arrive at the beginning of next year, has just been confirmed.

Sonic will return very soon

As you surely know, the popular streaming platform premiered Sonic Prime with a first part of 8 episodes at the end of 2022 and the second last July, so it was a matter of time before there was news about the third and last.

Now, those responsible for the series wanted to share an interesting trailer that shows what part 3 of the project will offer, which will include the last 8 chapters developed by the WildBrain studio in Vancouver and Man of Action Entertainment.

Here you can see it:

As you could see, everything is ready to meet again with Sonic and his allies who must protect the Shatterverse, so you better mark next January 11 on your calendar.

It is worth mentioning that this last part was initially announced to premiere this month, but had to be delayed a little. The good news is that fans won't have to wait long to see the conclusion of the story with the blue hedgehog and even Shadow.

Sonic Prime is available exclusively on Netflix. We invite you to continue monitoring news related to Sonic the Hedgehog at the following link.

What do you think of Sonic Prime so far? Tell us in the comments.

