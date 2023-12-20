We've been saying for months that the ocean had gone crazy. When they weren't very high temperatures, they were extremely strange atmospheric dynamics. And now, as the year is about to end, the Atlantic seems determined to destroy all records and develop a super-anticyclone of unusual intensity.

And when I say “unusual” I'm not exaggerating: At this point, it seems clear that the anticyclone will break the low pressure records for the month of December in the Atlantic; But that's nothing. According to the EPS model, the super cyclone has a 20% chance of breaking annual records in December! That is, just when it should be weakest.

A completely dislocated ocean. As I say, we are facing a quite exceptional situation, none of this should be happening. It is so rare (to see an anticyclone of this intensity on these dates) that it is the talk of the international meteorological community.

Not only because of his strength (that too), but because of his persistence. No matter which model you look at, everyone warns that the situation is going to last well into January.

And since it is not as spectacular as other historic events we have seen this year (especially because we cannot classify an anticyclone as “high impact”), it is clear that something is wrong in the Atlantic. And the Atlantic is shouting it out to us. Screams that we don't quite understand.

What exactly is an anticyclone? Discovered in the 1860s, anticyclones are atmospheric regions in which the pressure is higher (than in surrounding areas). In its simplest explanation: these high pressures are due to the fact that (unlike what happens in a storm) the air from the upper layers of the atmosphere descends — and pushes — towards the surface.

There are several explanations and several types, but the result is the same: situations of stable weather and absence of precipitation, since the mechanisms involved in the formation of anticyclones limit the formation of clouds. But, of course, that is when we talk about a normal anticyclone.

And such an anticyclone can only mean one thing: the nothing. The most absolute of nothingness.

And that, for us, is a problem. Starting on Thursday, when a small front that is crossing the country ends, the entire Peninsula will return to infuriatingly blue skies, morning frosts and not-too-cold temperatures. Perhaps there will be some rain in the eastern Cantabrian Sea and the Pyrenees, but the general picture is clear: nothing at all. A nothing full of adverse effects, as AEMET warns.

These are not good times for atmospheric stability. In the next two weeks not a drop will fall in most of the country and spending the month of December in dry dock will deepen the drought suffered by the south of the peninsula and Catalonia.

Barring a New Year's miracle, millions of people will be drinking water from boats and trucks before January is over.

Image | Tomer Burg