While we were all staring at the polar vortex, the weather models were beginning to teach us other things. For the first time in weeks, the European model gave good news with the rains and the deterministic outputs remove the ghost of the blockade. It is not a magic solution, but (in a situation like the current one) it is good news.

Where is it going to rain? In the coming days, after the front associated with the Gerrit storm that will leave water in Galicia, it will rain (especially) in Castilla y León and Extremadura. Then the storm will weaken, but some scattered rains could fall in the community of Madrid, Castilla-La Mancha and in western Andalusia.

And then? Cold. Cold, yes; but not enough to exceed the cold wave thresholds. Something similar happens with this type of phenomena as with heat waves (you need at least three consecutive days, in which 10% of the stations register minimums below the 5% percentile of the historical series of Januarys and Februarys between 1971-2000.).

So we will notice the cold (especially in most of the country where the cold has been absent), but historic levels are not expected. AEMET has not issued any alert. There is only a slow wait for what the week after Epiphany has in store for us.

After Three Kings Day. And it is that The situation could change between January 8 and 15. An 'Atlantic ridge configuration could push polar and arctic air over the European continent, leaving quite low temperatures.” In the best of cases, this would leave the temperatures of the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands at normal values ​​for January (although the Canary Islands would continue to be above normal). In the worst, we would spend some very cold

On the other hand, the European model draws a wetter horizon of what we have been suffering. There are many uncertainties, but the feelings are good.

Everything else is speculation. We have been talking for days about sudden atmospheric warming and it is true that the models assume it almost for certain. However, as we have explained on several occasions, that means nothing. Most likely, its effects will not be noticeable on the Peninsula, but the mere possibility that the jet stream will confront us (with all that that means in terms of storms) means that meteorologists will not stop monitoring it.

