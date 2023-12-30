Miriam Díaz Aroca did not want to miss behind the cameras how the actors experienced New Year's Eve in the emblematic Plaza de los Frutos.

Christmas for her character, Elena Santacruz, is turning out completely different from her expectations. “They are very sad for her; all of her events in her life are dramatic,” she noted.

When asked about Elena's wish for the year 1983, the actress confessed that the businesswoman dreams of “the Asturian family disappearing.”

As the grand finale of the series approaches, anticipation grows among viewers about Elena's final fate. Given this, Miriam Díaz Aroca, without revealing too much, believes that “something good cannot be.”

On these special dates, the actress has sent her best wishes to all viewers of the series. Happy new year!