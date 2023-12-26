The world of second-hand trading is as peculiar as it is interesting. Although it may be a kind of jungle in which it is advisable to cultivate certain skills to stay in it for a long time, it is also an ideal place to buy some exceptional items. From dozens of SEAT 600s offered as a lot to thousands of computers from the 1980s that, for some reason, someone kept in a barn and recently decided to sell them.

And of course, we can also find airplane engines. A person whose username is ny10uk20 has posted on eBay a Rolls-Royce Olympus 593-610 equipped with its corresponding turbine and afterburner. It is not a conventional turbojet, like those incorporated in today's commercial airplanes, but rather an engine that once operated in a British Airways Concorde, that is, in an aircraft that could fly at supersonic speed with a few 100 passengers.

You can buy a Concorde engine, but you won't be able to do what you want with it

This unique piece of aviation history has a price of 565,000 pounds, which is equivalent at the current exchange rate to just over 650.000 euros. But having the money does not guarantee that you can buy it nor that you can use it as you want. Firstly, sales are limited to the UK mainland, so trying to get this engine from anywhere else in the world may be the first hurdle to overcome, although it may not be impossible.

But, as we say, there is a second condition to take into account: this is an engine that will never work again. No one is supposed to think of putting it back in an airplane, but, for example, we have seen some projects for cars with airplane engines. In any case, it has been British Airways itself that has conditioned the future of the Rolls-Royce Olympus 593-610 forever. Let's go back in time a little to find out the origin of this matter and what the British airline has recommended.





The engine that is for sale today was installed in Concorde manufactured in 1977 (registration G-BFKW) destined for British Airways. In 1980, some time after beginning commercial operations, the aircraft suffered a defect and was left without the possibility of flying again. After several repairs, the airline recovered the plane's operation, but under the registration G-BOAG. Since then, and with several groundings along the way, British Airways' Concorde operated for two decades.

According to Heritage Concorde, the Concorde in question is located at the Museum of Flight in Seattle, United States, where it landed in 2003. As for the Olympus 593-610, it is the only engine that was sold to private players with the afterburning system, the serial number plate and the original delivery record book. Now, this comes accompanied by the limitations of British Airways, which establish that it can only be used for static exhibitions or as an artistic element.

Images: eBay (ny10uk20) | Eduard Marmet

In Xataka: Your own private jet for 111 euros: the company that has devised the “BlaBlaCar” of luxury flights