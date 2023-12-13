Two years after the death of Manolo Santana, the tennis player's assets remain undistributed or preserved, and those responsible, according to witnesses such as the one who spoke exclusively to 'And now Sonsoles', are the responsibility of Claudia, his widow.

The sports center that bears his name in Marbella is the place that was once a temple of worship for Manolo Santana. Now, run by his widow Claudia and his son Christian, it is destroyed.

“The facilities are abandoned and are in terrible conditions,” said Lorena Vázquez in 'And now Sonsoles'.

Users have made it clear that the facilities have become outdated and do not have all the comforts, and have even defined it as “dangerous.”

Some Swedish businessmen are interested in investing in it to update it and if it is not maintained everything will fall apart, as they have assured.

Claudia, his widow, has refused to make statements.