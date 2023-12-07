The official accounts of The Boys offered new details of season 4 of the program

The Boys’ fourth season promises to be crazy

The fans of The Boys They were left wanting more after the first trailer for the next season of Prime Video’s most successful show, so the series’ official social networks have confirmed important plot points. The publication begins by saying that “Patriot He is being judged and taking a painting class. One of these statements is true.” Below, we share everything they revealed.

“Butcher (Butcher) has six months to live, and he is still aware of the virus that is brewing in Godolkin. Neuman is closer than ever to changing her title from ‘Congressman’ to ‘Vice President.’ Sage and Firecracker are two of the most dangerous supers you’ll ever meet, but we’ll leave it at that for now. Deep hasn’t changed one bit. MM is still the pillar of the team, just with less beard. Somehow, Noir has returned.”

The fourth season of The Boys will premiere on Prime Video in 2024.