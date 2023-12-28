About 3,000 years ago, in ancient Mesopotamia, some artisans decided to mark the clay bricks they baked with the names of their kings. They couldn't even suspect it, but they were giving us a huge tool to understand the past of the Earth's magnetic field.

We know very little about the Earth's magnetic field. Since we do not fully know the mechanisms that cause the geomagnetic field in the Earth's core, there are many things that escape us. Above all, when we talk about quick variations of it; phenomena that we know occur, but that are very difficult to identify.

For this reason, scientists have been trying for decades to gather pelomagnetic and archaeomagnetic evidence that allows us to understand (and analyze) the evolution of the magnetic field in all those thousands of years that existed before the appearance of contemporary instruments.

Thanks to this and while analyzing archaeomagnetic data from Eastern Europe, China or even the Azores Islands, Shaar and his team discovered a rapid positive magnetic field anomaly in the area of ​​Mesopotamia around 1050 and 700 BC. Nobody knew how or why: but it seems clear that this increase in the intensity of the magnetic field occurred in that area.

Until now. Now, a team from University College London has examined 32 perfectly dated bricks (because, at that time, the reign in which the bricks were “minted” was usually marked in great detail) and they have examined the magnetic characteristics of the metal that they contained.

If the magnetic anomaly had existed, it would not only allow us to confirm it, but it would also give us a reference point to date objects that (due to not having elements of organic origin) were difficult to date accurately.

So it was. Analysis of the bricks demonstrated changes in the magnetic field and, in fact, did so with incredible precision. Above all, because in five of the samples dating from the reign of Nebuchadnezzar II (around 604 and 562 BC), they indicated that the Earth's magnetic field changed drastically during that period.

Little by little and with a lot of effort, the history of the Earth's magnetic field begins to take shape. There is still a lot left, but the great geomagnetic enigma

