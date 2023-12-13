Great news! Crunchyroll and Aniplex unleash the phenomenon: They have made a Solo Leveling adaptation! Without a doubt, it will be the most impressive thing of 2024.

Two giants of the anime world, Crunchyroll and Aniplex, join forces to bring fans the adaptation of Solo Leveling, a Korean manhwa (novel made for the internet) that has conquered fans. The global premiere is scheduled for January 6, 2024. So you just have to wait a little to enjoy this wonder. Do you know this story? Tell me in comments.

What is it about?

In a world where mysterious doors connect realities, hunters with supernatural powers rise as key figures. The story follows Sung Jinwoo, the weakest hunter, whose life changes drastically when facing a double dungeon. Injured and facing an impossible mission, Jinwoo becomes the only one capable of ascending a level.

Asa Suehira, Chief Content Officer at Crunchyroll, expressed her excitement, highlighting the dedication to bringing compelling stories to the global level. “Solo Leveling is a groundbreaking series that has captured the imagination of fans around the world. We are delighted to be part of the journey to bring this extraordinary manhwa to life as an anime. “Our collaboration with Aniplex symbolizes our commitment to delivering diverse, high-quality content that resonates with our viewers.”

Solo Leveling

The series, adapted from Chugong’s web novel, later transformed into a webtoon and manhwa in 2018 with illustrations by DUBU, is animated by A-1 Pictures and has the visual quality of Production IG Under the direction of Shunsuke Nakashige (Sword Art Online ), the series features music by Hiroyuki Sawano (Attack on Titan) and TOMORROW X TOGETHER, while character design is by Tomoko Sudo and monster design by Hirotaka Tokuda.

All-star cast for an immersive experience.

Las voces japonesas incluyen a Taito Ban como Sung Jinwoo, Genta Nakamura como Yoo Jinho, Haruna Mikawa como Sung Jinah, Reina Ueda como Cha Hae-in, Daisuke Hirakawa como Choi Jong-in, Hiroki Touchi como Baek Yoonho, Banjo Ginga como Go Gunhee y Makoto Furukawa as Woo Jinchul.

In the English version, Aleks voices Sung Jinwoo, while Justin Briner is Yoo Jinho, Rebecca Wang is Sung Jinah, Michelle Rojas is Cha Hae-in, Ian Sinclair is Choi Jong-in, Christopher R. Sabat is Baek Yoonho, Kent Williams is Go Gunhee and SungWon Cho plays Woo Jinchul. Dani Chambers plays Lee Joohee.

The wide arrival of Solo Leveling promises a truly global anime experience. Do you want to see it? Leave me your comments.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.