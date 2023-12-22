Solid-state batteries have become the great hope for the electric car. Everything that revolves around it sounds good: ranges of more than a thousand kilometersminimal loading times and a remarkable useful life.

But, for now, all of this is just promises and predictions. Advances and developments continue and Toyota has promised that it will have this technology on the road before the end of the decade. Nissan wants to follow the same path and the Chinese company Ganfeng Lithium assures that it is already mass producing a first generation of this type of energy accumulators.

As an intermediate step, NIO has demonstrated that trips of a thousand kilometers can already be achieved with a semi-solid state battery. It is a first approach, since it remains to check how much these mass-produced batteries will cost once they become part of the assembly line and their useful life.

To give a boost to one of the great promises, Japanese scientists have made an important advance to guarantee a longer useful life.

Looking for stability

For a battery to be safer and more useful in the long term, the stability of its compounds is key. And in solid-state batteries, there is still some way to go. Until now, one of its main problems was, indeed, this.

Solid-state batteries especially suffer from dendrites, the growth of small structures that extend between the electrodes and that, over time, can produce short circuits. Ultimately, the dendrites are lithium ions that can become trapped and accumulate on the surface of the anode when the battery is discharged.

What Japanese scientists have achieved is, explained by Forococheseléctricos, who echo the study, “a binary system composed of optimized portions of lithium titanate (Li2TiO3) and lithium and vanadium dioxide (LiVO)2).”

This, explained in simpler terms, means that the material obtained offers a high capacity for insert and extract from it a large amount of lithium ions without undergoing major transformations or changes in its volume. The ability to discharge the greatest possible amount of lithium ions is, as we have seen, essential to increase the useful life of the battery.

The discovery further fuels the hope of having better energy accumulators in the future. “We anticipate that a truly dimensionally invariant material, one that retains its volume in the electrochemical cycle, could be developed by further optimizing the chemical composition of the electrolyte,” they collect in the media.

