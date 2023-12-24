Probably because he didn't work on this project.

Metal Gear Solid V is the latest main installment of this franchise that was launched with Hideo Kojima at the controls.

The Metal Gear franchise is one of the most important if we talk about stealth games, and it is not only They positioned Hideo Kojima as a genius within our environment, allowing us to currently be offering memorable titles, but they also managed to lay the foundations for many current titles. If we leave aside disastrous collections or spin-offs, the latest installment of this renowned IP would be Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, a game that highly met the expectations of users, and that managed to delve into the realm of worlds. open with an interesting proposal, and also attached to its essence.

As many of you already know, for this fifth installment Snake's original voice, David Hayter, was dispensed with, in favor of a more recognizable actor for the public. This at the time raised many blisters among fans, but probably the person most affected was Hayter himself, who saw how his work was offered to someone else. This is why it is natural that he would never have played this title, but now it seems that he has finally done so.

On his own official X/Twitter account he recently made a publication in which a promotional image of Metal Gear Solid V appears along with various phrases, and one of them reads: “I put it off for years”making it clear that he is finally going to delve into the fifth numbered adventure of this franchise.

Alright, I put it off for years… But Laryngitic Snake aside? This game’s pretty fun. (Shakes fist at sky) “KOJIMAAAAAA!!” pic.twitter.com/w5JG9TYgY1 — David Hayter (@DavidBHayter) December 20, 2023

According to himself he comments, “It's a pretty fun game”and we are probably talking about the most accessible and fun game in the franchise, as well as the most current in all aspects, so it is a great gateway to the saga for anyone who wants to get into it.

The future of Metal Gear

As many of you already know, after the departure of Hideo Kojima from Konami this franchise has remained frozen in time. Yes, Metal Gear Survive was released, but in this case the best we can do is forget it happened. Of course, in recent times this has changed quite a bit, not only with the first volume of the remastered collection of the saga, but also There is a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3 in development.

Thanks to this we can expect to have Metal Gear for a whileespecially if these launches have a good result in terms of sales.

