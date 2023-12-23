Suara.com – Oppo has just introduced a new device from the A series, namely the Oppo A59. Relying on the Dimensity 6020 and spacious storage memory, this device is sold starting at IDR 2 million.

The first release of the Oppo A59 was carried out in India some time ago. Based on the specifications revealed, the new Oppo device uses the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset.

Reporting from GSM Arena, the Oppo A59 comes with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB internal memory. The screen of this device is an LCD type measuring 6.56 inches with a size of 720 x 1612 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

This new Oppo device carries a 13 MP main camera accompanied by a 2 MP sensor. Meanwhile, for selfies, the Oppo A59 uses an 8 MP sensor on the front.

Regarding the battery, the Oppo A59 relies on a capacity of 5,000 mAh with support for 33W SuperVOOC charging. As for the operating system, Oppo uses Android 13 with ColorOS 13.1.

Furthermore, this device also uses IP54 for dust and splash resistance. Regarding price, the Oppo A59 with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB internal memory is sold for 14,999 or the equivalent of IDR 2.7 million.

For a larger capacity with additional 2 GB RAM, the Oppo A59 is sold at a price of 16,999 rupees or the equivalent of IDR 3.1 million. It is still not certain when this device will be released.