The newspaper added that NASA's Solar Energy Dynamics Observatory had monitored a huge amount of activity in the northern hemisphere of the sun.

It quoted Dr. Alexei Glover, coordinator of the Space Weather Service at the European Space Agency, as saying that the solar flare that occurred on December 14 is the largest in the solar cycle so far, and it is also the largest since 2017, and it caused a moderate radio interruption in South America. With partial or complete loss of signal for 2 hours.

What was published by the Daily Mail was covered by Egyptian media amid warnings that solar explosions may have effects that lead to the interruption of Internet service and electricity service on the ground, which sparked a state of controversy on Egyptian social networking sites.

For his part, Dr. Gad Al-Qadi, head of the National Institute for Astronomical and Geophysical Research in Egypt, said that the sun has activities such as sunspots, solar explosions, and electromagnetic storms, which are metaphorically called solar storms.

Al-Qadi added to Sky News Arabia that solar activity is classified into cycles, with the average cycle lasting 11 years, adding that we are currently living in cycle No. 25, which began in 2019.

The head of the National Institute for Astronomical Research explained the nature of the solar cycle and its effects:

The cycle of solar activity begins with relative calm, then its activity increases gradually until the middle of the solar cycle in the fifth or sixth year, when it reaches its strongest level, then it begins to gradually decrease until the end of the solar cycle's life. There are active solar cycles and there are quiet cycles. The current session's activity is below average, and the session that preceded it, No. 24, was very quiet. The cycle that ended in 1969 was the strongest cycle of solar activity. Electromagnetic storms are measured in degrees from zero to five. When the storm is at magnitude 5 it can affect the Internet and high pressure towers above 500 kW north of latitude 42 i.e. northern Europe and in the North Poles. These degrees did not occur in the lifetime of recorded solar activity until the 1920s, when there was no Internet, and there were no high-voltage towers like there are today, but there was electricity. Power lines were affected at that time in northern Russia and Canada, but no impact on the ground was proven. The current circulation activity recorded so far is between 2° and 2.5°, which means that the electromagnetic storm has no effects on electricity or internet on Earth. Once the solar cycle begins, its activity can be predicted, but the effects of future solar cycles that follow cannot be predicted. There have been rumors about a solar storm in 2025 that could cause destruction on Earth, which is completely incorrect information.