Almost the entire railway embankment between Zwolle and Deventer does not meet the safety standard. This is evident from research by rail manager ProRail. The soil under the rails is too weak in many places, which in extreme cases can lead to derailments. In addition to the Zwolle-Deventer route, there are also problems with the stability of the track to a greater or lesser extent on the Almelo-Hardenberg, Zwolle-Almelo, Hengelo-Zutphen and Oldenzaal-Bad Bentheim routes.