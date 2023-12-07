Sofía Vergara is immersed in a complex legal situation linked to the remodeling of her luxurious residence in the hills of Beverly Hillssince he faces a lawsuit from Reside Custom Homesa contractor who alleges that the star owes 1.7 million dollars for the work performed.

Custom Homesmaintains that the renowned personality did not pay two invoices corresponding to works carried out in his house, reaching a total of one million 700 thousand 492.64 dollars, as detailed by “People in Spanish.”

This has led the contractor to accuse Vergara of breach of contract. Surprisingly, it has been revealed that the actress had already filed a lawsuit against Reside months ago.

In an interview with the media, Martin Singer, the Colombian’s lawyer, said that Vergara said, months ago, that the contractor was overbilling, accusing negligence in his work and demanding that the arrangements were not completed within the agreed time. In this sense, The actress’s defense demands compensation of $5 million for damages.

In addition to financial disputes, the plaintiff company notes that some of its workers suffered mistreatment in the workplace. It is alleged that the actress engaged in aggressive, humiliating and intimidating behavior towards the employees of Reside Custom Homes.

According to “TMZ”, Sofía Vergara hired the services of Reside Custom Homes in April 2022 to carry out the remodeling of her mansion, valued at $26 million and located in Beverly Park. But in the company, the actress had to pay the total cost of the work along with the contractor’s fee. However, once the project was completed, Vergara defaulted on the debt.

Reside Custom Homes also clarifies that, although the original project concluded in December of the same year, the actress requested additional construction that extended the intervention until March 2023, the date on which Sofía Vergara returned to her mansion.

So far, the actress has not issued any statements regarding the issue.

