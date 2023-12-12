Cybercriminals continue to look for all the avenues that exist to defraud their victims. In some cases, even with techniques that they have already used before and that they return to them expecting better results. This time it is the health card scam’s turn, we will tell you all the details so you don’t fall for it.

Identity theft is one of the methods that has been used most in recent months by all types of cybercriminals and organized gangs. Using this technique, scammers try to impersonate all types of organizations or people to try to gain the trust of their victims and achieve their goals. Which, in most cases, involves stealing your personal data or, in its most serious variant, your banking data.

Just a few days ago, Social Security used your X channel to warn of the latest scam detected that is impersonating the organization itself. To do this, they use an SMS as a claim in which they inform of the availability of a new health card, inviting them to request it by clicking on a link. And it is at this point that the whole plot begins.

No, you will not lose any coverage

This technique is known as smishing. And, in essence, it is an identity theft that is carried out through a message, which can be text or through WhatsApp. In this case, the route used is SMS and once we click on the link that we find in it, we access a form that, under the excuse of collecting all our data to be able to send the card, asks us for the same to, Ultimately, use them to commit the misdeed they are currently carrying out and the rest of the fraudulent actions in which they may be interested.

The message we will receive says the following: “Your new health card is available. To continue benefiting from your rights, make your request through (the relevant link).” As we can read in the publication of the Social Security X channel, we should not click on the link under any circumstances, it is a fraudulent campaign that seeks to steal our personal data.

How to avoid falling for these scams

As cyber scams have become a danger to which we are increasingly exposed, it is important to pay extreme attention to any action that raises the slightest suspicion. If we receive a message like the one we mentioned in this article, or any other similar one, we should avoid clicking on any link. Furthermore, if we suspect the veracity of the sender, it is recommended that we contact the company or the responsible body to inform us about the possible veracity of the situation. Luckily, currently most companies have official accounts on social networks like X that allow us to receive a response practically immediately.

Some elements that can alert us that it is a possible scam may be possible spelling mistakes or grammatical inconsistencies in the message. In any case, when in doubt, it is better to avoid interacting with the message in question and act with caution. And, above all, do not transfer our personal data until we are sure that it is something legitimate.