The year is very close to ending, so it is time to look ahead to see the proposals that will debut in 2024. One of the most striking is TEKKEN 8, the new installment of the legendary fighting game franchise. Are you eager and can’t wait to play it? In that case, we bring you excellent news.

The fighting video game will officially hit stores next January 26, 2024. Although the premiere is not far away, it is clear that many fans want to try it out to learn about the new mechanics and discover the new narrative arc. If you are one of them, you will be happy to know that very soon you will be able to give it a try and enjoy some of the content.

Related video: TEKKEN 8 – Character “Queen” Gameplay Trailer

This is the free demo of TEKKEN 8

Bandai Namco announced that TEKKEN 8 will have a demo on all platforms. Players will have access to various characters, scenarios and game modes. Despite the limitations, it represents a good option to try this new competitive experience first-hand.

The company confirmed that the demo will come to PlayStation 5 on December 14thwhile Xbox Series X|S and PC (via Steam) players will have to wait until December 21. Thus, owners of Sony’s next-gen console will be able to play sooner.

The free demo will give access to the first episode of the history modeThe mode Arcade Questthe confrontations in the modality Super Ghost Battle and the way Versus. Likewise, a reduced version of the gallery will be available.

The TEKKEN 8 demo will be available very soon on PlayStation, Xbox and PC

Unlike previous closed betas and network tests, online features will be conspicuous by their absence in this TEKKEN 8 demo. Simply put, it will be impossible to enter online rooms and compete against other players in casual games y ranked via Internet.

As far as content goes, the demo will let you play as Jin Kazama, Kayuza Mishina, Paul Phoenix y Nina Williams. There will be 3 scenarios available: Urban Square, Yakushima y Sanctum. It’s worth noting that progress will not carry over to the final version of the game.

But tell us, are you planning to download this demo? Let us read you in the comments.

TEKKEN 8 is in development for Xbox Series X|S, PC and PlayStation 5. Click this link to read more news related to it.

Related video: TEKKEN 8: Impressions and Gameplay

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente