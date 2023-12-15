Using an eSIM is similar to using a physical SIM card and you may be wondering how to share data from your eSIM to have Internet on your computer or tablet when you are traveling or simply if you want to connect to the Internet from your computer but there is no WiFi network available or you want to avoid using public networks: in a cafeteria, on a train, in stations and airports… Although it has certain advantages, you must take into account some aspects before using this system to share data with your devices and we will explain What to look for or how to use it.

What should you take into account?

Sharing data with an eSIM card has many advantages but we must take into account an important aspect: we cannot always do it. If you are going to travel abroad and buy a virtual SIM card from a company specialized in this, always read the fine print. Some companies prevent us from being able to do tethering and share data depending on the card and the country you are traveling to, so you must first look at the conditions to have this possibility and then not be able to carry it out. Read the fine print carefully before choosing one or the other.

In addition, we must also take something into account and that is security. The security of the WiFi network that you are going to create with your mobile phone It is essential if we do not want intruders to endanger our data or pose a risk to our privacy and access all the information we store on our smartphone.

How to share the Internet

The first thing we have to do to share the Internet with an eSIM card is to have it activated as the main card on our mobile phone. The route It will depend on the model and brand of the smartphone, but all of them allow us to access the phone's configuration section to do so, consult the SIM cards that you have registered or inserted in it and choose the one you want to have as the main one. Once we have done this, we can now use the eSIM to share the Internet.

The following steps will be similar to tethering with a traditional SIM. First, make sure you have mobile data activated on your device. Once you have verified this, you will need to activate the hotspot or access point to share data. To do this, go to the device settings and look for the option “WiFi zone” o “Personal hotspot”. Keep in mind that the location of this option will depend on the model of your mobile phone, but it is usually in the “Connections” o “Networks”.

Now that you have activated the access point, you will need to configure the WiFi hotspot. Activate it and configure the network name or SSID and the access password that you want to set. Note that the password must be strong enough to prevent attacks and access to your device without consent. Not only is the key that you are going to use for your WiFi zone important for tethering, but it is also essential that you pay attention to other security aspects such as the encryption that you are going to use in it, since it will avoid possible problems or privacy risks. In addition, there are other configurations that some mobile phones allow and that are important to take into account, such as the possibility of limiting the use of data from other devices to prevent them from spending the entire rate, for example.

When you have configured everything, all that remains is to connect to the corresponding network from your computer or tablet. Search your laptop or tablet for the network you just created following the usual steps: open the Internet connections section, search for available WiFi networks, choose the one you just created, connect and check that you have Internet access to start browsing .

Although this feature is standard for most newer devices, the location of these settings may change slightly depending on the brand and model. Remember that your data plan may have restrictions or additional charges to share data. Check this with your operator if you have doubts.

Risks and problems

If you do, you should keep in mind that the WiFi Zone can cause problems or pose dangers if there are intruders who take advantage of it, so it is recommended that you always deactivate it when you are going to stop using it.

Some phones also give us the possibility of set a timer which will cause it to deactivate automatically after a period of time if no device is connected. This way we will prevent someone from accessing it fraudulently when we are not using or no longer need to do tethering from the computer.