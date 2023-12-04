Have you ever experienced that Google Chrome is slowing down when entering a website? On certain occasions, performance problems occur when we browse the web and, in this case, Google Chrome may present certain errors when there is memory overload. But how can you see that data and how to fix it?

Google Chrome is one of the browsers most used worldwide. It is estimated that more than 3,000 million users browse the web through this browser to consult any type of information and make use of its most common extensions. However, it is a tool that can reach an excessive accumulation of resources at certain times, in such a way that it can hinder the user experience and your computer can experience several slowdowns.

To do this, the Google browser has options to solve the RAM load on its tabs by including memory saving and energy saving modes in its desktop version. One of the functions that is usually used in this case is Memory Saverwhich is designed to resolve these types of altercations and ensure smoother navigation.

How to view tab memory in Google Chrome

Google is currently testing a new feature in its Google Chrome browser that informs the user of the memory a web page is using in each browser tab. You will only have to mouse over an open browser tab and you will be able to see the RAM memory it is using at that moment, although it also indicates the background processes.

Likewise, Chrome also introduces the Memory Saver feature to free memory in the event that that website is causing a slowdown that causes a real headache. In this context, if you see that a tab is showing excessive memory usage, you can right-click to reload the page or close that particular tab that is giving you problems.

In case that memory usage not shown In each of the tabs when you slide the mouse, you must perform the following action:

Type in the address bar: chrome://flags/#memory-saver-memory-usage-in-hovercards If the first option is Disabled, display the arrow and select Default. Restart Google Chrome.

What to do if there is memory overload?

When you have many tabs open and you see that a website has a large amount of RAM that is slowing down the browsing system, the most feasible thing is to use Memory Saver and put the tabs inactive or in the background in sleep mode. This will freeze these tabs so that memory can be freed up for active tabs.

Google assures that Chrome will use up to 40% and 10 GB less memory to keep tabs running smoothly, while encouraging battery savings.

To configure this feature in all versions of the web browser, you must type the following in the address bar: chrome://settings. Next, go to the Performance section and you will find the Memory Saving option, which you can activate or deactivate. You can also add a list of web pages to keep them active continuously. Consequently, Chrome will put tabs that have not been used for a while and reactivate them when you click on them.

In this way, you will be able to achieve faster and more optimal browsing, so we recommend activating this option in case you are experiencing problems and slowdown errors in your web browser.