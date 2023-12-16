Searching by coordinates in Google Maps is not the most used, but it is the most accurate, especially if the app is not working correctly at a specific time due to any circumstance. But would you know how to share your coordinates if necessary? We tell you.

When we have to travel the distance between point A and point B, it is common for us to turn to navigation applications that allow us to identify the fastest route. However, it may also be the case that we need to know the exact coordinates of our location to share it with a close person or family member that we want to meet. This is a very common situation if we do not know the specific address we are at or even if Google Maps is not working as it should and we need to give it more information.

Technically speaking, the coordinates are made up of a set of information that provides us with the latitude and longitude of a specific point and are unique for each point, so there is no margin of error. Below we tell you how you can access this information from your mobile phone.

How to check the coordinates from our mobile

The first thing we have to do is open the Google Maps application on our mobile phone and, immediately, establish the exact point of which we want to share the coordinates. It could be our current location or it could be the restaurant where we are going to meet our friends a few hours later. It is enough to tap on this location and consult the information that appears in the drop-down menu, as we can see in the following screenshots.

Once we have access to this information, it is enough to scroll down until we reach the set of numbers that appear in parentheses, which are the exact coordinates of the point in question. By briefly clicking on them, we will be able to share the data in any other application in which we want to share it. All in a very simple and intuitive way.

And from the computer?

Although it is not so common to consult the specific coordinates when we are on the computer, this information can also be very useful if we do not use our mobile phone to consult this type of information.

In this case, the operation is just as simple as when doing it from your mobile. We have to access the main page of Google Maps, search for the exact location we want, know the coordinates and click on it. At the bottom of our screen all the information we need will appear, such as the name of the street and, just below it, the exact coordinates where this point is located.

Once we have access to this information, we can share it with any contact and, to search for the coordinates, it is enough to enter them in the Google Maps search engine, without providing any additional information. A few moments later, we will have the exact location without margin of error and we will be able to ask Google Maps to give us the relevant directions to reach our destination.