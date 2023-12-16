Android is the most used operating system in the world, with millions of mobile phones running this platform, which is why it is present in brands such as Samsung, Xiaomi, Motorola, Oppo, among many others.

It is worth mentioning that Google releases new updates every year, which means that different mobile devices do not work with the same version.

This situation can cause confusion among users, so It is important to know what is the latest version of Android installed on your mobile. Crucial information that you should know to keep your team up to date.

The importance of knowing what version of Android you have on your mobile

Keeping your Android mobile updated with the latest version of the system is essential for several reasons.

On the one hand, updates strengthen the security of your deviceby including solutions for newly discovered vulnerabilities, thus preventing your data from falling into the hands of potential cybercriminals.

In second place, having the most recent version improves the functioning of the smartphoneby ensuring compatibility with new applications and functions, fixing bugs and adding new features that enrich the user experience.

In this way, keeping your mobile phone updated allows you to have a more protected device, and at the same time take advantage of the latest news available.

Now, to know what version of Android you have on your mobile, it is as simple as accessing the Settingafter in Device Information and click on the option Android version.

If after having done the above, you still don't know the version of the system your computer has, here we show you five alternatives:

Manual search: You can check if there are updates available for your mobile. Just go to Settings, System Update and tap Check for updates. If one is available, follow the steps to download and install it. Manufacturer's website: To stay up to date with updates to your device, check the manufacturer's official website. There you will find the most recent versions and the improvements they offer. Check automatic updates: One way to keep your Android phone up to date is to turn on automatic updates. To do this, go to Settings, System Update and check the option that says Automatic Updates. Thus, your mobile will be updated only when a new version is available. Check update notifications: When a new update is available, your device will let you know with a notification. Don't miss it and update immediately. Participate in beta programs: If you want to try out the latest updates before they are officially released, you can sign up for beta programs from some manufacturers.

Checking if your Android phone is updated to the latest version of the operating system is easier than you think. You just have to swim through the system configurations and in seconds you will have this information.