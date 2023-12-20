If you own an Amazon Fire TV, you surely know that this device is a gem that can transform any television into a Smart TV, providing access to a wide catalog of streaming apps such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and more.

Likewise, you can enjoy the convenience of searching for your favorite shows and movies using just your voice, thanks to its integration with the virtual assistant Alexa.

Likewise, you have the possibility of customizing the home screen with your favorite applications and content, making the experience even more attractive and adapted to your tastes and interests.

In addition to these basic functions, the Amazon Fire TV also has numerous hidden tricksas is the case of the function that allows you to perform a speed test on your Internet connection.

How to perform a speed test on an Amazon Fire TV

It is a native tool that allows you evaluate the quality of your Internet connection directly from your Fire TV, without installing additional applications or doing anything else in the system settings.

Accessing the hidden speed test is easier than you think. To do this, go to the Setting. Then select Red and navigate down to reveal a menu of additional options.

At this point choose the WiFi network you are using and press the play button to open the tool. Finally, simply click on the button Run speed test.

You will surely wonder what the purpose of taking this test is, well, doing so gives you an instant evaluation of the quality of your Internet connection.

That is, if you have experienced cuts while streaming a movie or the image freezes. With this test you can identify problems on your network and take steps to improve your experience with Amazon Fire TV.

If the speed test shows that your Internet is slow, you can try taking some actions to solve the problem. For example, you can move the Fire TV a little closer to the router.

You can also try moving the router to another location with less interference, free of obstacles, or switching to a different WiFi frequency band.

This native feature is especially valuable if you have multiple devices connected to your network, as it allows you to optimize your connection and Ensure uninterrupted performance when enjoying your favorite content on Amazon Fire TV.